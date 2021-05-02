PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Shares of NYSE PKO opened at $27.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.13. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $27.31.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%.
PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.
