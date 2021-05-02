PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSE PKO opened at $27.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.13. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $27.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $4,477,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 64,788 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 131,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.

