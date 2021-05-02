PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the March 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $685,000.

Shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.69. 4,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,952. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

