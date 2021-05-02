Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PING. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.06.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -346.86, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ping Identity will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,588 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $55,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,751 shares of company stock valued at $678,898 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth $80,682,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,735,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,358,000 after buying an additional 85,447 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,814,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,956,000 after acquiring an additional 236,331 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,963,000 after acquiring an additional 510,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Ping Identity by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 672,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,250,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

