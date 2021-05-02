Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $26,000 Stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 80.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 589 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,009,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,242,000 after purchasing an additional 529,174 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,648,000 after purchasing an additional 133,604 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,326 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,670,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,751,000 after purchasing an additional 39,896 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,517,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In related news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $6,372,108.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,263,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NUAN shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.57.

Shares of NUAN opened at $53.17 on Friday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 531.70, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.