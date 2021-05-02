Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $153.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $169.49. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.82, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.03.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

