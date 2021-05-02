Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of HTBI opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06. The firm has a market cap of $457.22 million, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 233.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,366 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $86,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,195.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 25,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $628,750.00. Insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

