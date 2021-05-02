Piper Sandler Boosts Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $220.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $212.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $187.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.10. Five9 has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $201.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $981,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,248,698.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $2,460,167.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,628.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,481 shares of company stock valued at $13,549,594 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 102.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 165.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.