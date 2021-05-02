PiplCoin (PIPL) Price Tops $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. PiplCoin has a total market capitalization of $294,179.00 and $1.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PiplCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00070087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00019498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00072398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.03 or 0.00857947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00097271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00047446 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,878.65 or 0.08594116 BTC.

PiplCoin Coin Profile

PIPL is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

PiplCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

