Pirl (PIRL) Price Up 52.2% This Week

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Pirl has a market cap of $384,007.68 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pirl has traded up 52.2% against the dollar. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pirl alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,691.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.84 or 0.05238594 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $981.22 or 0.01730799 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $270.46 or 0.00477067 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $410.83 or 0.00724683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.34 or 0.00591519 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00080507 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.71 or 0.00433420 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004340 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.