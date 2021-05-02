Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 283,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PBI shares. TheStreet raised Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti raised Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.35 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $915.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

