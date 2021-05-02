PIXEL Hits 1-Day Volume of $784.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 20% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. PIXEL has a market cap of $54.14 million and approximately $784.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for $0.0971 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,509.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $972.73 or 0.01721353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.10 or 0.00587683 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00065154 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003957 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

