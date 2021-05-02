Pixelworks (PXLW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 51.96% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Pixelworks to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Pixelworks stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.94. Pixelworks has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.67.

PXLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 34,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $128,165.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,035.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

