PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

PJT Partners stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.90.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 433,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 308,701 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 21,493.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 86,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 86,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,804,000 after acquiring an additional 80,210 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $5,711,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,980,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.