PlayGame (PXG) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $101,134.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. PlayGame has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $101,134.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded up 35.4% against the dollar. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00070104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00071368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $480.75 or 0.00848898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00096708 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,989.52 or 0.08810444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00047078 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.