Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

PSTV stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. Plus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $21.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.34.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 208.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Plus Therapeutics by 202.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares during the period. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

