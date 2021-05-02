PlutusDeFi (PLT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlutusDeFi has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00069671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00071905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.76 or 0.00849005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00097159 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00048216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.38 or 0.08680831 BTC.

About PlutusDeFi

PlutusDeFi (PLT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com . PlutusDeFi’s official message board is medium.com/plutusdefi . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

