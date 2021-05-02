Polymath Achieves Market Capitalization of $242.16 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. One Polymath coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000698 BTC on major exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $242.16 million and $3.93 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.67 or 0.00474130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006520 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000840 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 610,331,538 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.