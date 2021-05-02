PolypuX Price Tops $0.0221 on Major Exchanges (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. PolypuX has a market capitalization of $885,641.41 and approximately $84,877.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolypuX coin can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PolypuX has traded 61.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00063545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.86 or 0.00281990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $639.78 or 0.01128557 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00025756 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.42 or 0.00711616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,640.09 or 0.99911413 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PolypuX Coin Profile

PolypuX was first traded on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

Buying and Selling PolypuX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolypuX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolypuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

