PolySwarm (NCT) Price Tops $0.0111 on Top Exchanges

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $17.23 million and $94,911.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolySwarm coin can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00069564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00019329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00070284 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.86 or 0.00862495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00096208 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00047517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,897.92 or 0.08606227 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

PolySwarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.