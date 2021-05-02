Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.62. Portland General Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.550-2.700 EPS.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.86. The stock had a trading volume of 544,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,754. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.52. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

