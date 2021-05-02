Poseidon Network Trading 13.1% Higher This Week (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Poseidon Network has a market cap of $74.98 million and $252,351.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poseidon Network coin can now be bought for $0.0340 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003623 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00134265 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken . The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

