Power Ledger (POWR) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.25 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last week, Power Ledger has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar. One Power Ledger coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000717 BTC on major exchanges. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $181.54 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00070666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00019715 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00067438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.43 or 0.00862565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00096094 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00048550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 439,897,654 coins. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Power Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

