Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 194,716 shares during the period. Preferred Apartment Communities comprises approximately 1.1% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,523,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,074,000 after acquiring an additional 332,213 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 63,205 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 49,847 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.5% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 131,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APTS opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $509.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($4.59). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

