Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,236,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,301,000 after acquiring an additional 338,671 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 873,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,463,000 after acquiring an additional 325,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 153,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,838,000 after purchasing an additional 114,044 shares during the period.

NYSE:PBH opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.52. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $47.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

