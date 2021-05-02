PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNRG opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. PrimeEnergy Resources has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $110.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,851 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

