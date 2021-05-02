Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 216 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,130 shares of company stock worth $32,354,586 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,492.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,474.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1,401.56. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $856.50 and a 1 year high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,655.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.