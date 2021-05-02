Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Royce Value Trust worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 2,223.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

NYSE RVT opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.66. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $19.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.