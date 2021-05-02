Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in O. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 35,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1,878.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,953,000 after buying an additional 468,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE:O opened at $69.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.38 and a 200 day moving average of $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $47.68 and a 1-year high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.