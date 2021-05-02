Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 386.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,461 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,290,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,938 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 31,421.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,390,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,755,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,796,000 after buying an additional 1,357,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,634,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,895,000 after buying an additional 730,401 shares during the last quarter.

FXI stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $54.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average is $47.82.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

