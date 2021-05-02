Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $75.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $77.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.88. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Several research firms recently commented on WELL. KeyCorp raised their target price on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

