Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 38,018 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38,018 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 135,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 401,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1,014.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 421,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BHK opened at $15.91 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $16.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.0746 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

