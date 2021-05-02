PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

PROG (NYSE:PRG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. PROG updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.800-4.050 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.80-$4.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. PROG has a 52-week low of $28.44 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95.

In other PROG news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist dropped their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

