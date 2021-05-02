ProPhotonix Ltd (OTCMKTS:STKR) Short Interest Down 28.6% in April

ProPhotonix Ltd (OTCMKTS:STKR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
STKR remained flat at $$0.09 on Friday. ProPhotonix has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.
ProPhotonix Company Profile
