ProPhotonix Ltd (OTCMKTS:STKR) Short Interest Down 28.6% in April

ProPhotonix Ltd (OTCMKTS:STKR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

STKR remained flat at $$0.09 on Friday. ProPhotonix has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

Get ProPhotonix alerts:

ProPhotonix Company Profile

ProPhotonix Limited designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes light emitting diode (LED) illumination solutions and laser modules in the United States, Canada, Mexico, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, LED's (light emitting diode systems) and Laser & Diodes.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhotonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhotonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.