Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of The Provident Bank. Its products and services consists of demand deposits, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial checking, NOW, money market accounts, commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction and land development loans, one-to four-family residential loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, consumer loans, debit cards and overdraft options. The company operates primarily in Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts and Portsmouth, Exeter and Seabrook, New Hampshire. Provident Bancorp, Inc. is based in Amesbury, United States. “

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Provident Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

PVBC opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.33 million, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.01. Provident Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Provident Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Provident Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Provident Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 622.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Bancorp (PVBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.