Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €95.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €91.66 ($107.83).

PUM stock opened at €87.72 ($103.20) on Wednesday. Puma has a twelve month low of €53.32 ($62.73) and a twelve month high of €94.36 ($111.01). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 166.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €88.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €85.64.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

