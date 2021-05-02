Puma Se (ETR:PUM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Puma Se (ETR:PUM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €91.66 ($107.83).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PUM. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.20 ($117.88) price objective on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €87.72 ($103.20) on Friday. Puma has a twelve month low of €53.32 ($62.73) and a twelve month high of €94.36 ($111.01). The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion and a PE ratio of 166.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of €88.00 and a 200-day moving average of €85.64.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

