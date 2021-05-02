Puma’s (PUMSY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Puma has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUMSY opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Puma has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

