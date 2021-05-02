Pundi X NEM Trading Up 8.3% This Week (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $15.76 million and approximately $19,192.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00063974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.44 or 0.00281145 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $642.70 or 0.01133285 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $417.06 or 0.00735416 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,672.82 or 0.99932283 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,762,598,387 coins and its circulating supply is 18,415,166,845 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.