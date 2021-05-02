Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Holdings Cut by IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd reduced its holdings in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,969 shares during the quarter. Puxin comprises 1.0% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd owned approximately 0.45% of Puxin worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEW. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Puxin in the third quarter worth $212,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Puxin in the fourth quarter worth about $1,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Puxin by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Puxin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Puxin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEW stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.59. The stock had a trading volume of 241,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,541. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $313.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.85. Puxin Limited has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $12.39.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Puxin had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $110.09 million during the quarter.

Puxin Company Profile

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; English tutoring services for children from kindergarten to grade six; and extra-curricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, music, and science.

