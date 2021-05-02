Pylon Network Market Cap Tops $1.45 Million (PYLNT)

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded 72.8% higher against the dollar. Pylon Network has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $157.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pylon Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.42 or 0.00004256 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pylon Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00069816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00069779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $485.19 or 0.00854725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00096232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00047676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,881.12 or 0.08598790 BTC.

Pylon Network Profile

PYLNT is a coin. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 602,010 coins. The official website for Pylon Network is pylon-network.org . Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pylon Network is https://reddit.com/r/PylonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pylon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pylon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pylon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.