Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Travel + Leisure Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

TNL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $64.53 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.30.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $1,514,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $135,196.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,591 shares of company stock worth $3,745,499.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

