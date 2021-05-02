Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for LivaNova PLC Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LivaNova in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for LivaNova’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LIVN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.75.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $84.87 on Friday. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $57,559,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in LivaNova by 625.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,177,000 after purchasing an additional 796,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,038,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 687.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 616,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,808,000 after acquiring an additional 538,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,237,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,152,000 after acquiring an additional 508,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

