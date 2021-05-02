Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Saia, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Saia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Saia’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.71.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $234.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Saia has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $247.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $3,382,699.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

