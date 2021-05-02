Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Increased by Analyst

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $18.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $14.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $19.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $22.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $86.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $91.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $110.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $130.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $151.73 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,460.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,168.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,906.69. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,296.01 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,979,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 74.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

