Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Boston Scientific Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

BSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.24. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 183.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 130,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 84,206 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $274,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $430,046.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $2,130,347.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,815. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

