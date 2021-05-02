Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Raised by Oppenheimer

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.66. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.48 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

NYSE COF opened at $149.08 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $51.91 and a fifty-two week high of $150.01. The stock has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.22 and a 200-day moving average of $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

