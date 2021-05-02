Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

CMA opened at $75.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

