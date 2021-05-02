Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Horizon Technology Finance Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Horizon Technology Finance in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the investment management company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HRZN. B. Riley upped their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Compass Point cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $325.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $17.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 32,601 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 82.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

