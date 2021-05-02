Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for MKS Instruments, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MKS Instruments in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $2.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.35. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.59 EPS.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $179.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.88. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $90.11 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 61.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth $1,474,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth $416,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

