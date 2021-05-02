Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Increased by Analyst

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.39. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.14 EPS.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PHM. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

PulteGroup stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $10,031,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,815,000 after buying an additional 254,251 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $3,426,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 31,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in PulteGroup by 2,009.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 217,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 207,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

